Turkish, Uzbek leaders discuss fight against COVID-19

ISTANBUL

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday spoke with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev over the phone, said an official statement.

Turkey’s Directorate of Communications said Erdogan and Mirziyoyev exchanged views on issues ranging from the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic to bilateral relations and regional developments.

The novel coronavirus has spread to 185 countries and regions since emerging in China last December, with the U.S. and Europe being the hardest-hit areas in the world.

More than 2.58 million cases have been reported worldwide. The death toll has neared 179,000 while the recoveries are around 696,000 recoveries, according to data compiled by the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University.

