Turkish vice president to visit Turkish Cyprus

ANKARA

Turkey’s vice president will pay a working visit to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Thursday.

According to presidential sources, Fuat Oktay will hold official talks during his visit.

Oktay will also inspect a site in Guvercinlik Village, where an industrial zone was planned to be built under a 2021 financial and economic agreement between Turkey and the TRNC. He is also due to meet the mayor of Gazimagusa municipality.

The vice president will also attend the premiere of TV show Bir Zamanlar Kibris (Once Upon a Time in Cyprus), which reflects a real struggle for a homeland in Cyprus.

*Writing by Dilan Pamuk in Ankara