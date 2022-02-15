Turkiye and the United States ‘benefit from a close relationship,’ according to the United States’ ambassador to Turkey.

Turkiye and the US ‘benefit from a close relationship,’ according to the US ambassador.

Turkiye is a’significant’ country, according to Jeff Flake, with a ‘large role on the global stage.’

ANKARA (Ankara)

Turkiye and the United States “benefit from a close relationship,” according to the new US ambassador in Ankara, who praised the two countries’ bilateral ties.

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency, Jeff Flake described Turkiye as a “significant” country with “a significant role on the global stage.”

“It’s a critical ally for us,” he said, adding that security cooperation between Ankara and Washington has “intensified.”

Flake took over as US ambassador to Turkiye in late January, succeeding David Satterfield, who had been in charge since June 2019.

Turkiye is “an important member of NATO, has been for 70 years,” he said, emphasizing the country’s NATO membership.

As a result, we share a lot of common interests.”

Turkiye has “the second largest F-16 fleet” and is “the third largest contributor in terms of NATO missions,” according to Flake, who expressed gratitude to Turkiye on behalf of US Permanent Representative to NATO Julianne Smith.

“Turkey has been steadfast in its support for Ukrainian sovereignty,” the US ambassador said, adding that Ankara “shares our commitment to a diplomatic solution if we can have one.”

They’ve been extremely supportive of it.”

“With threats like we have right now in the region in Ukraine,” Flake continued, “our relationship with Turkey is even more important.”

Trade between countries is common.

He also spoke about the “very important and increasingly important” economic ties between Turkiye and the United States.

“We have a large and growing trade relationship with Turkey.”

There are important exchanges going on.

So there are a lot of things we need to foster and improve,” Flake said.

“People tend to think of Turkey as only being important in terms of security, but it is also extremely important in terms of economics,” the US ambassador said.

“We had about (dollar)28 billion in trade last year, up 28% from the year before.”

He also stated that the US investment of (dollar)50 billion in Turkiye has resulted in the creation of approximately 100,000 jobs.

According to him, Turkish exports to the United States increased by 45 percent in 2021, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

In terms of money.

