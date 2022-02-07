Turkiye apprehends a terror suspect who was attempting to flee to Greece.

Turkiye apprehends a terrorist suspect attempting to flee to Greece.

According to security sources, a FETO suspect was detained near the Turkish-Greek border.

Turkiye, EDIRNE

According to security sources, a FETO terror suspect was apprehended on Monday while attempting to flee to Greece via Turkiye’s northern border.

The terror suspect, identified only by his initials SK, was apprehended by border troops in Edirne province, according to the sources, who asked to remain anonymous due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

As part of the FETO investigation, the suspect was a former police officer, according to them.

The failed coup of July 15, 2016, in Turkiye, was orchestrated by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen, who killed 251 people and injured 2,734 others.

Ankara accuses FETO of orchestrating a long-running campaign of infiltration into Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary, in order to overthrow the government.

*In Istanbul, Seda Sevencan wrote this piece.