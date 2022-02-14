Turkiye begins a new anti-terrorist operation in southeast Turkey.

Turkiye has launched a new anti-terror operation in the southeast of the country.

According to the Interior Ministry, Operation Eren Winter-25 in Hakkari province includes 555 security personnel and 37 teams.

The Turkish Interior Ministry announced on Monday that Turkish security forces have launched a new anti-terrorism operation in the southeastern Hakkari province.

Operation Eren Winter-25 (Hakkari-Ogul Village) Martyr Gendarmerie Sergeant Major Timucin Aladag will involve 555 security personnel and 37 operational teams, according to a statement released by the ministry.

The latest operation is part of a larger effort to strengthen the region’s peace and security by disrupting their attack preparations.

It added that the operation, which aims to completely eradicate terrorism in the country, will continue successfully, faithfully, and decisively with the citizens’ support.

Last year, Turkiye launched Eren operations, which were named after Eren Bulbul, a 15-year-old boy who was killed by the PKK terror group on Aug.

11th of November, 2017.

Over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants, have died as a result of the PKK’s more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, which has been designated as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and the EU.

Gozde Bayar wrote this piece.