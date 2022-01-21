Turkiye believes that dialogue between Russia and the United States, as well as NATO, will be crucial in easing tensions in Ukraine.

Turkiye believes that dialogue between Russia and the United States, as well as NATO, will be crucial in reducing tensions in Ukraine.

ANKARA (Turkey)

“In this matter, the dialogue between NATO and Russia, as well as the US and Russia, will be decisive,” Cavusoglu told reporters after a cabinet meeting in Ankara on Wednesday.

“Tensions are ongoing and serious,” Cavusoglu said, referring to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s Friday meeting in Geneva with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Our communication will be maintained.

The goal is to lower the level of tension.”

On Wednesday, US Vice President Joe Biden stated that he believes Russia will move to invade Ukraine, while also warning his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of dire consequences if he does so.

Russia has recently amassed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine’s eastern border, raising fears of another military offensive against its former Soviet neighbor.

The fears have been dismissed by Moscow.

In February 2014, Russian forces entered the Crimean Peninsula, and the following month, Russian President Vladimir Putin formally divided the peninsula into two separate federal subjects of the Russian Federation.

The annexation is considered illegal by Turkiye, the United States, and the United Nations General Assembly.

Since 2014, more than 13,000 people have been killed in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region as a result of fighting between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists, according to the UN.

Relations between Turkiye and Armenia.

Cavusoglu said the special representatives of Armenia and Turkiye discussed the aims and expectations of the normalization process in their first meeting on Friday when asked about recent rapprochement talks between the two countries.

“Full normalization with Armenia is our goal.”

This was clarified.

Cavusoglu added, “Armenia is also very happy with this.”

Apart from the appointment of their respective special representatives and the recently announced resumption of commercial flights between Istanbul and the Armenian capital Yerevan, he added that the sides would work on additional steps they could take.

“This will be handled by the special representatives.”

“We’ll talk about how to build confidence,” he said.

Turkiye and Armenia’s special envoys met for the first time last week in Moscow, Russia’s capital.

The parties exchanged preliminary views on the process “in a positive and constructive atmosphere,” according to a statement released by Turkiye’s Foreign Ministry.

