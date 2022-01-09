Turkiye blasts a Greek minister for making incendiary comments.

Turkiye chastises the Greek minister for making incendiary remarks.

Nikos Dendias’ anti-Turkish statements do not serve peace and stability, according to a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

Turkiye slammed Greece’s foreign minister on Tuesday for making inflammatory remarks about the country on a daily basis, which do nothing to improve relations between the two countries.

“The anti-Turkish statements made almost every day by Greek Foreign Minister (Nikos) Dendias are populist and unrealistic claims that do not serve peace and stability,” according to Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgic.

“This provocative discourse is neither compatible with good neighborly relations nor with the spirit of the consultative talks with Greece that we have relaunched,” Bilgic added.

He went on to say that Dendias’ remarks are yet another example of Greece’s preference for escalating tensions by enlisting the help of third parties and forging artificial alliances against Turkey rather than resolving bilateral issues and developing relations through an open and meaningful dialogue.

He added that, in addition to making untruthful claims, Greece continues to make maximalist claims and take actions that exacerbate tensions in the Aegean and Mediterranean seas and are illegal under international law.

“We reject Greece’s portrayal of our country’s determination to defend its rights and interests as a threat, as well as its efforts to create an unrealistic perception in this regard.

If there is a threat in the region, it is due to Greece’s unilateral actions, which are raising tensions.”

He continued, “Ankara invites Athens to return to common sense and respect international law and international treaties.”

At a press conference in Athens with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Dendias reacted to Turkiye’s statements about Greece arming Aegean islands placed under demilitarized status, which is illegal under international law.

He claimed that if Turkiye wants to demonstrate its goodwill, it should cancel the agreement with Libya on determining maritime jurisdiction areas, claiming that Ankara has an aggressive policy in the region.