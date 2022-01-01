Turkiye celebrates New Year’s Eve with fireworks, light shows, and decorations.

Fireworks, light shows, and decorations abound on New Year’s Eve in Turkiye.

Turkiye bid farewell to 2021 with events across the country.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

As Turkiye celebrated the end of 2021 and the start of 2022, crowds flocked to squares and entertainment centers across the country.

To celebrate the New Year, many people gathered in Istanbul.

Partygoers in the Besiktas district danced to popular songs and DJ sets.

Turks gathered to celebrate in Ortakoy, Taksim, and Bagdat squares, among others.

The scene in Istanbul was made even more appealing by fireworks launched from boats on the Bosporus.

The resort city of Bodrum welcomed the New Year with fireworks and a light show in the main squares, which were enjoyed by Turks and tourists alike.

New Year ornaments, including images of pine trees, snowmen, deer, and gift packages, were placed on the streets, hotels, and avenues.

Palandoken, one of the world’s top ski resorts, also celebrated as tourists from all over the world gathered to enjoy the resort’s programs, including Russians, Ukrainians, and Iranians.

Despite the -15 C (5 F) air temperature, partygoers danced and partied in the snow.

Residents and visitors celebrated the New Year in Cappadocia, which is known for its fairy chimneys, hot air balloons, and historical ruins, with fireworks lighting up the sky around fairy chimneys in the Goreme and Uchisar districts.

Thousands of domestic and international tourists gathered in Cumhuriyet Square in western Izmir province to bid farewell to the year 2021.

*Ali Murat Alhas is the author of this article.