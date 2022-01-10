Turkiye celebrates Working Journalists’ Day

Turkiye commemorates Working Journalists’ Day.

Journalists share their stories on a day dedicated to their work and rights.

ANKARA

Unsung heroes of the media industry recounted the challenges they face in their efforts to bring people the news as Turkiye celebrated the 60th anniversary of Working Journalists’ Day.

Journalists compete with their colleagues from other organizations to deliver the latest information, whether it’s in the scorching heat of summer or the freezing cold of winter, from flooded streets, near burning homes, or at tense protests.

They work around the clock, risking their lives and visiting hospitals on a daily basis to respond to fires, earthquakes, traffic accidents, arrests, operations, cases and investigations, murders and thefts.

Reporters work long hours for a minute-long news story, summarize thousands of pages of a document on a single page, and work on weekends and holidays.

Some of them told their stories and the challenges they face on the job in an interview with Anadolu Agency.

Ihlas News Agency’s Aykut Zor described Istanbul traffic as a “sweet curse” that journalists must deal with, adding that it can be difficult to get from one location to another when something urgent arises.

When the news team arrived at a news site, Zor noted that they might get a negative reaction, but they would remain calm and do their best to do their job properly: informing people about the latest important developments.

Ihlas News Agency courthouse reporter Melike Inal said there were times when she would “chase” a story for days and naturally compete with other colleagues.

“Overall, I consider myself fortunate to be a journalist and proud of myself for persevering in the face of adversity,” she said.

Elif Altin, a reporter for Milliyet Daily who also works at the courthouse, said it was sometimes difficult to remain neutral in cases involving child abuse, violence against women, and terrorism.

“When a victim cries during a trial, we are affected and upset as well.”

However, we don’t seem to be able to express our emotions.

While dealing with these conflicting emotions, we narrate the incident.

“As the years pass, you become more adept at suffocating your emotions,” Altinm explained.

