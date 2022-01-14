Turkiye condemns the attacks on Baghdad.

The nation wishes the injured a ‘quick recovery,’ and urges restraint from all those involved in the critical phase, according to the Foreign Ministry.

ANKARA (Turkey)

The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Friday condemning attacks on Baghdad neighborhoods.

“We are concerned and condemn the attacks that occurred yesterday and today against various political party offices and the Green Zone, which houses foreign missions,” it said.

Turkiye also wished those wounded in the attacks a “quick recovery.”

“It is critical to complete government formation efforts on a timely basis based on consensus in order to ensure long-term peace and stability in our neighbor Iraq.

“All parties involved in this critical phase should exercise restraint,” the statement said.

Turkiye will continue to support the means of achieving “security and stability in Iraq,” according to the ministry.

Most foreign diplomatic missions, including the US embassy and the premier’s residence, are located in the Green Zone.

Since the assassination of Iran’s Gen. Khamenei, it has been repeatedly targeted by rocket attacks.

In January 2020, Qassem Soleimani was targeted by a US drone strike.

Rocket attacks on foreign diplomatic missions, US and foreign troops in Iraq are being blamed on Iran-backed Shia militias, according to Washington.

On July 26, Baghdad and Washington agreed to withdraw US forces from Iraq by the end of 2021 in the fourth and final round of strategic dialogue.