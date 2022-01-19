Turkiye condemns the forcible eviction of Palestinians from occupied East Jerusalem.

Turkiye condemns the eviction of Palestinians from occupied East Jerusalem.

According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, unilateral practices jeopardize the 2-state solution.

ANKARA (Ankara)

The forced eviction of the Salhiyeh family from their home in occupied East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood was condemned by Turkiye on Wednesday.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the decisions that led to Palestinians being evicted and displaced in Sheikh Jarrah and other parts of the occupied territories “contravene international law and human rights.”

“Israel’s unilateral practices, which erode Jerusalem’s demographic and legal status, undercut the vision of a two-state solution and the foundation for lasting peace,” the report said.

Israeli forces demolished a Palestinian home in the neighborhood that was at the center of an anti-expulsion campaign.

According to Walid Tayeh, the family’s lawyer, Israeli police went to the Salhiyeh family’s home before dawn, assaulted a number of its occupants, and demolished it after the forced evacuation.

The Salhiyeh family claimed they had been living in the house since 1948, when they were expelled from West Jerusalem’s Ein Karen neighborhood.