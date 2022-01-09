Turkiye continues to lag behind the global and European averages in tuberculosis-related deaths.

Turkiye still ranks below the global and European averages in terms of tuberculosis-related deaths.

ANKARA (Ankara)

According to data obtained by Anadolu Agency from the country’s General Directorate of Public Health, Turkiye continues to rank well below the global and European averages in terms of tuberculosis-related deaths.

Tuberculosis, which is spread through the air and can affect any organ, particularly the lungs, is one of the world’s top ten causes of death.

According to the data, the global tuberculosis death rate was 19.7% per 100,000, 2.9 percent in the WHO European region, and 0.5 percent in Turkiye.

All medical institutions in Turkiye provide free diagnostic and therapeutic services for the disease.

Medicines to treat the disease are provided by the Ministry of Health and delivered to citizens at no cost.

Foreign patients are also treated for free in Turkiye.

Since 2018, a protocol signed by the Health Ministry and the Ministry of Family and Social Services has provided monthly cash assistance to tuberculosis patients experiencing economic and social hardships.

When medical self-care is required but living conditions at home are inadequate, additional support payments are made.

As part of the fight against tuberculosis, Turkiye has implemented a “National Tuberculosis Control Program.”

The program covers activities aimed at achieving the goal of a “tuberculosis-free Turkiye” in order to reduce tuberculosis incidence and deaths, as well as prevent related family problems.

The program’s goals are to treat and control tuberculosis patients on a regular basis, provide psychosocial support to patients and their families, and improve people’s lives by reducing poverty.

The number of patients and the incidence of tuberculosis in Turkiye are decreasing by 3percent-4percent every year as a result of many years of work in collaboration with public and non-governmental organizations.

The WHO also calculates the estimated tuberculosis incidence rate for all countries.

The global estimated incidence in 2020 is 127 per 100,000, while the rate in the WHO European region, which includes Turkiye, is 25 per 100,000.

Merve Berker is the author of this piece.