Turkiye contributes to the fight against COVID-19 in 160 countries.

Turkiye is assisting 160 countries in the fight against COVID-19.

Turkiye provides medical equipment and in-kind aid to 160 countries and 14 international organizations in the fight against pandemics.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic in early 2020, Turkiye has assisted 160 countries, led by the Turkish Health Ministry.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic, a helping hand has been extended to many countries to contribute to global health and aid fellow countries, according to information compiled by Anadolu Agency from ministry data.

In this context, Turkiye provided medical equipment and in-kind assistance in the fight against the epidemic to 160 countries and 14 international organizations.

Turkiye provided assistance to 131 countries, including the United States, Germany, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Norway, Nigeria, Mexico, and Somalia, through the Turkish Health Ministry, National Defense Ministry, Interior Ministry, Foreign Ministry, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), Turkish Red Crescent, and various associations.

The following are the international organizations that the ministry supported during the epidemic:

UNICEF, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the Central American Integration System (SICA), NATO, East Africa’s Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the World Health Organization (WHO), the Pacific Islands Forum (PAF), OSCE, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), the African Union, and the World Bank are among the organizations involved.

Medical equipment and device donations (protective equipment, diagnostic kits, medicines, respirators), cash assistance, and purchaseexport permits were all part of the package.

A 100-bed epidemic hospital in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), built by Turkiye and inaugurated by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in November 2020, is one of the donations.

In addition, the Turkiye-Albania Fier Friendship Hospital opened in Albania last April, following Erdogan’s instructions, and began providing health services.

Turkovac vaccine phase 3 trials

The ministry is also in talks with nine countries about conducting Phase 3 studies of the national vaccine Turkovac.

In the meantime, Turkiye’s Ministry of Health is collaborating with 50 countries to establish mutual recognition of vaccination cards.

While 17 of these countries’ processes have been completed, work on mutual recognition of vaccination cards with the remaining 33 countries is still underway.

Gifts of vaccines

Hundreds of thousands of doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 543,330 doses, were also donated by Turkiye.

