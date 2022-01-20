Turkiye expresses sorrow over the death of a senior Ezidi official in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

On Tuesday in Ankara, Sheikh Shamo passed away.

Iraqi city of Erbil.

Turkiye expressed condolences on Thursday for the death of Sheikh Shamo, a senior Ezidi official in Iraq’s Kurdish Regional Government (KRG).

“We mourn the death of Sheikh Shamo, the Yazidi Affairs Advisor to KRG Prime Minister Masrorur Barzani and the Director of the Lalish Cultural Center.

On Twitter, Turkiye’s General Consulate in Erbil expressed their condolences to the entire Ezidi community.

Shamo died on Tuesday in a hospital in Ankara, Turkey’s capital, 20 days after testing positive for COVID-19.