Turkiye has killed 44 terrorists in cross-border anti-terror operations since last week.

Since an attack last week, Turkiye has neutralized 44 terrorists in anti-terror cross-border operations, according to the national defense minister.

Hulusi Akar, in response to a question from Anadolu Agency about the operations launched after three Turkish soldiers were killed in an improvised explosive device blast, said: “After the treacherous attack, we launched punitive operations against the detected targets” in the Operation Peace Spring area in northern Syria, adding that “44 terrorists were neutralized.”

Terrorists detonated a bomb that killed three Turkish soldiers on January.

8 in the southeastern Sanliurfa province’s Akcakale district, near Turkiye’s Syrian border.

Though the National Defense Ministry did not say who carried out the attack, Akcakale is located near areas in northern Syria where the YPGPKK terror group is active.

The term “neutralized” is used by Turkish authorities to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed, or were captured.

Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019) are three successful anti-terror operations launched by Ankara across its border in northern Syria since 2016 to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and allow residents to settle peacefully.

The PKK has killed nearly 40,000 people in its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, including women, children, and infants, according to Turkiye, the US, and the EU.

The PKK’s Syrian offshoot, the YPG, is based in Syria.