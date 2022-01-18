Turkiye has launched a new anti-terror operation in the eastern province of Bingol.

Operation Eren Winter-16 in eastern Turkiye will deploy 960 security personnel, according to the Interior Ministry.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

The Turkish Interior Ministry announced on Tuesday that security forces have launched a new anti-terrorism operation in the eastern Bingol province.

In Operation Eren Winter-16 (Bingol-Saggoze) Martyr Gendarmerie Major Adil Karagoz, a total of 960 security personnel, including gendarmerie forces and 71 operational teams, will take part, according to the ministry.

The Eren Winter Operations, which are aimed at completely eradicating terrorism in the country, are continuing to succeed thanks to the public’s support, according to the statement.

Turkiye launched Operation Eren in 2021, named after Eren Bulbul, a 15-year-old boy who was killed by the terrorist group on Aug.

11th of November, 2017.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and the EU, has killed over 40,000 people in its 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, including women, children, and infants.