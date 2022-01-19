Turkiye has launched a public awareness campaign for recently discovered fish species.

In Turkiye, a public awareness campaign for newly discovered fish species has been launched.

In Batman province, a critically endangered striped loach was discovered.

In southeastern Turkiye, a public awareness campaign for the conservation of the striped loach, one of the world’s top ten most sought-after fish species, has begun.

The critically endangered striped loach (Paraschistura chrysicristinae) has been spotted in Sason Stream and Sarim Creek after nearly 50 years of being unseen by human eyes.

Turkish researchers Cuneyt Kaya, a fisheries biologist, and Munevver Oral, a research fellow at Turkiye’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan University in Rize province, have been focusing on the striped loach, which is listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.

As part of the Batman province’s awareness-raising campaign, Kaya and Oral gave a talk to high school students on Tuesday about endangered fish species.

They also met with local administrators and directors of national education to discuss fish protection as part of the long-term fieldwork they recently completed in the region.

“The second and most important step is to protect our species, which is only found in this small area, and to pass it on to future generations,” Oral said.

She went on to say that the striped loach’s natural habitat, which is unique to this area, is in grave danger.

Drought, pollution, sewage, agricultural fertilizers, plastic waste, changes in stream bed, construction machinery, quarries, ghost hunting, and invasive species were among the threats listed by Oral.