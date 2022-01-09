Turkiye has nabbed 78 FETO-linked suspects.

The Fetullah Terrorist Organization staged a failed coup in 2016, killing 251 people.

According to sources and officials, at least 78 people were arrested on Tuesday for alleged ties to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind Turkiye’s 2016 failed coup.

As part of an investigation into the terror group’s infiltration of the judiciary and prison system, Istanbul prosecutors issued warrants for 16 people.

In parallel operations across Turkiye, security forces apprehended 15 suspects, with efforts to apprehend the remaining suspect underway.

A large number of organizational documents and digital materials were seized during the raids.

Separately, prosecutors in Ankara, Turkey’s capital, issued arrest warrants for 99 people in connection with an investigation into the group’s covert presence in the Gendarmerie General Command.

According to the prosecutor’s office, security forces then launched a large-scale Ankara-based operation across 40 provinces, arresting 55 suspects.

Meanwhile, in the central Konya province, prosecutors issued arrest warrants for ten people as part of an investigation into the terror group’s infiltration of the Turkish Armed Forces.

In Konya-based operations in seven provinces, eight of the suspects were apprehended.

The failed coup of July 15, 2016, orchestrated by FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen, resulted in the deaths of 251 people and the injuries of 2,734.

Ankara accuses FETO of orchestrating a long-running campaign of infiltration into Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary, with the goal of overthrowing the government.

Thousands of FETO suspects have been arrested since the coup attempt, including many from the military, police, judicial system, and education sector.

*Ankara-based writer Gozde Bayar