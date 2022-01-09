Turkiye has seized more than 6,000 historical artifacts.

Turkiye has seized nearly 6,000 historical artifacts.

In Kayseri and Batman provinces, five suspects were apprehended in two separate operations.

Turkish security forces seized historical artifacts on Thursday, including thousands of Byzantine and Roman-era coins, according to sources and officials.

Police seized 5,100 Byzantine and Roman-era coins and two sculptures in central Kayseri province, according to sources, and two suspects were detained.

According to sources who requested anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media, the confiscated coins are worth an estimated 5 million Turkish lira (over (dollar)365,000).

Local gendarmerie forces in the southeastern Batman province seized 825 coins and arrested three suspects in a separate operation on Dec.

According to the governor’s office of Batman, the deadline is March 29, 2021.