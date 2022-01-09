Turkiye has seized over 70 historic artifacts.

Turkiye has seized over 70 historical artifacts.

The governor’s office says the objects include a statue of Virgin Mary and bronze coins.

Turkiye: KOCAELI

In an operation in northwestern Kocaeli province, gendarmerie forces seized more than 70 historical objects, according to the governor’s office.

A vehicle stopped in the Korfez district yielded 77 bronze coins and a Virgin Mary statue believed to date from the Hellenistic and Greek periods.

Two suspects are the subject of a criminal investigation.

Many ancient civilizations have left relics in modern-day Turkiye.

Smugglers have taken advantage of this, plundering tombs and other archeological sites on a regular basis.