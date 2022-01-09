Turkiye has signed and ratified four international treaties.

Turkiye has ratified four international treaties.

Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Gambia each signed their own agreements.

Turkiye has ratified agreements in customs, animal health, and education with three countries, according to the country’s Official Gazette.

On Friday, the gazette published agreements with Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Gambia.

A deal between Turkiye and Georgia on a simplified customs line was signed on July 7 last year in Georgia’s Batumi city.

The two countries agreed to establish a simplified customs line to facilitate bilateral trade as part of the agreement.

According to an agreement on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs affairs signed in Ankara on January, Turkiye and Georgia will intensify cooperation to protect economic and social interests.

A memorandum of understanding on animal health cooperation signed by the two countries in Tbilisi, Georgia’s capital, on June 4 last year was also ratified and published in the gazette.

Ankara has also ratified a protocol on the formation of a tripartite committee on customs issues with Azerbaijan and Georgia, which was signed in Izmir in October.

Within the established “Tripartite Committee on Customs Issues” and working groups, the three nations will cooperate in all relevant fields.

On February 1, Turkiye and Gambia signed an education cooperation agreement in Ankara.

