Turkiye holds separate talks about Kazakhstan with Russia and Azerbaijan.

Turkiye has separate discussions about Kazakhstan with Russia and Azerbaijan.

Turkiye has separate talks about Kazakhstan with Russia and Azerbaijan.

Turkey’s foreign minister, according to diplomatic sources, speaks on the phone with his Russian and Azerbaijani counterparts.

Turkey’s ANKARA

According to sources, Turkiye’s foreign minister met with his Russian and Azerbaijani counterparts on Thursday, as unrest in Kazakhstan continues.

According to diplomatic sources, Turkiye’s Mevlut Cavusoglu and Russia’s Sergey Lavrov had bilateral ties, and an upcoming NATO-Russia Council meeting was on their agenda, despite the ongoing protests in Kazakhstan sparked by a recent increase in fuel prices.

Both foreign ministers spoke about recent events in Bosnia and Herzegovina as well as in the Caucasus.

Cavusoglu also discussed developments in Kazakhstan with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, according to diplomatic sources.

The Situation in Kazakhstan

On Wednesday, Kazakhstan’s Interior Ministry detained over 200 people for disrupting public order during Tuesday’s nationwide demonstrations.

According to the ministry, 37 police vehicles were damaged during the protests, 95 officers were injured, and one car was set ablaze.

Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city, saw massive rallies and police remain on the streets.

On Wednesday, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev accepted Prime Minister Askar Mamin’s resignation and that of his ministers, blaming the government for the protests against a recent increase in LPG prices.

As protests spread across Kazakhstan, Tokayev declared a state of emergency in Almaty and the oil-rich Mangystau region in western Kazakhstan.

5-19 in order to ensure the safety of the public.

After tens of thousands of people took to the streets in Almaty, the country’s former capital, he imposed a curfew.

After police used stun grenades and teargas to disperse them, the protesters retaliated with stones.

There were also reports of police and demonstrator clashes.

The government has also restricted access to social media apps such as Facebook and Telegram.

The demonstrations began in January.

2 when drivers in Zhanaozen, Mangystau, staged a protest against rising LPG prices, which later spread to Aktau.

Demonstrations in support of Kazakhstan’s petroleum and natural gas reserves in the western cities of Atyrau, Aktobe, and Oral spread throughout the country, resulting in a nationwide public outpouring.