Turkiye: In 2021, 388,000 people (or more) will have a bird’s-eye view of Cappadocia.

In 2021, Turkiye will have a bird’s-eye view of Cappadocia with a population of 388,000 people or more.

Cappadocia is known for its fairy chimney volcanoes, valleys, and underground cities.

Turkiye: NEVSEHIR

In 2021, 388,833 people went on hot-air balloon rides to get a bird’s-eye view of Turkiye’s world-famous scenic Cappadocia.

Cappadocia is known for its unique “fairy chimney” volcanic cones, valleys, underground cities, boutique hotels, and houses carved into rocks, as well as churches, chapels, and shelters used in the early Christian faith.

Since 1985, the region has been protected as a UNESCO World Heritage site in the Nevsehir province of Central Anatolia.

Tourists from all over the world prefer to experience Cappadocia’s landscapes and peak-like rock houses high in the sky for an authentic experience.

Due to inclement weather, balloon tours were only possible on 216 days last year.

With 76,104 people participating in the hot air balloon tour, October was the busiest month.

Meanwhile, hot air balloon tours were taken by 434,639 domestic and foreign tourists in 2014, 498,812 in 2015, 250,000 in 2016, 329,390 in 2017, 537,500 in 2018, 585,582 in 2019, and 120,917 in 2020.

“Cappadocia’s weather conditions are ideal for hot air balloon rides.

When compared to the world average, we can fly about 220 days a year,” Mehmet Dinler, the head of the Anatolian Hot Air Balloon Operators Association, told Anadolu Agency.