Turkiye is looking to strengthen its ties with Latin America, according to a legislator.

At a regional Parlatino meeting, Turkey’s delegation chief emphasizes the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in improving relations.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

According to the head of the Turkish parliamentary delegation at a regional meeting, countries in Latin America and the Caribbean are strong partners for Turkiye.

“Through friendship groups and the structural relations it has established with regional parliaments, including Parlatino, the Turkish parliament strives to strengthen the friendship and cooperation between Latin American countries and Turkiye,” Ali Sahin, a Turkish lawmaker from the Justice and Development Party, said on Saturday at the 36th General Assembly of the Latin American and Caribbean Parliament (Parlatino).

The Turkish delegation, led by Sahin, was in Panama for the Parlatino meeting in February.

The countries of Latin America and the Caribbean make up Parlatino, a permanent regional organization.

At the Parlatino General Assembly, a Turkish delegation addressed lawmakers from 23 Latin American and Caribbean countries for the first time.

The process, which began in 2015 with the Turkish parliament’s application to join Parlatino as an observer state, was completed in October with the signing of a cooperation agreement in Ankara, Turkiye’s capital.

November 11, 2021

“We want to develop relations between the Turkish Grand National Assembly and the Latin American Parliament in every possible field in the new period that began with the signing of this agreement,” he said.

The Turkish parliament, which recognizes the importance of parliamentary diplomacy around the world, is actively working to strengthen ties with Latin America, according to Sahin.

He emphasized Turkiye’s determination to establish an effective parliamentary cooperation mechanism to address the common challenges Turkiye and Latin American countries face.

“We see Latin America and the Caribbean as a natural and strong partner for Turkiye,” Sahin said.

Turkiye, which had only six diplomatic missions in the region in 2002, now has 17 embassies in the region, while Latin American countries have 16 diplomatic missions in Ankara, he said.

Turkiye and Latin America, according to Sahin, have a lot of potential for developing economic ties.

According to him, trade between Turkiye and the rest of the region increased from around (dollar)1 billion in 2002 to (dollar)15 billion by 2021.