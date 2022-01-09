Turkiye is planning to purchase five planes to combat forest fires.

In addition, the country has issued tenders for the rental of 20 planes and 55 helicopters for the years 2022-2024.

ANKARA (Ankara)

According to information obtained by Anadolu Agency on Tuesday, Turkiye is planning to purchase five amphibious planes to fight wildfires.

The Turkish Presidency of Defense Industries launched the procurement process after the General Directorate of Forestry requested it.

Because aircraft used in wildfires are expensive and difficult to come by, Turkiye has opened six tenders to rent a total of 20 planes and 55 helicopters for use in 2022-2024.

Turkiye has been trying to buy, rent, and modernize its fleet to fight fires since last summer’s wildfires.

* Ovunc Kutlu is the author of this piece.