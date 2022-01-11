Turkiye is set to demolish the “world’s most ridiculous building.”

In Turkiye, the ‘world’s most ridiculous building’ is set to be demolished.

On Google, a business center in Kahramanmaras province’s south is listed as the world’s most ridiculous building.

ANKARA (Ankara)

According to officials, a building in southern Turkiye that has long topped Google’s results as the “world’s most ridiculous building” will be demolished.

With its unusual design and colors, the building gained notoriety and became a Kahramanmaras landmark.

According to Mayor Hayrettin Gungor, the Special Provincial Administration Business Center will be demolished and replaced with a square.

The 18-story structure, which was built in 1994 in a central part of the city, has been a tourist attraction thanks to its exterior colors of red, yellow, and blue, as well as its tall strange columns that take up nearly half of the lower floors.

The demolition will take four months and cost the municipality 6.6 million Turkish liras (over $477,000).