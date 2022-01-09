Turkiye receives a new US ambassador.

In Turkiye, a new US ambassador arrives.

Ambassador David Satterfield will be succeeded by Jeff Flake.

On Friday, Jeff Flake, the new US ambassador to Turkiye, arrived in the country to begin his duties.

Just after 12 p.m. local time (0900 GMT), Jeff Flake and his wife Cheryl landed at Istanbul Airport.

Flake and his wife Cheryl later traveled from Istanbul, Turkey’s most populous city, to Ankara, the capital.

The new envoy told reporters at Ankara Esenboga Airport, “We’re delighted to be here.”

“Obviously, we’ll have more to say after I credential, but let me just thank you for the warm welcome.”

“We’re ecstatic to be in Turkey,” he said.

After presenting his letter of credentials to Turkiye’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Flake’s tenure will officially begin.

He will succeed David Satterfield, who has served as the US ambassador to the United Nations since June 2019.

Flake was confirmed to the position by the Senate in October.

He was sworn in to the post on December 26 after a months-long impasse.

Flake, who was nominated in July, was a key Republican ally for President Joe Biden during the 2020 White House race, endorsing the Democratic nominee after establishing himself as a conservative in opposition to former President Donald Trump.

During his nearly two decades in Congress, Flake served on both the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Seda Sevencan wrote the article.