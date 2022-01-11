Turkiye reiterates its support for Kazakhstan.

Foreign Minister Cavusoglu says, “We are prepared to mobilize all of our resources to Kazakhstan.”

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) meeting of foreign ministers took place on Tuesday, just as the unrest in Kazakhstan began to calm down.

Turkiye’s Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, said Ankara will stand with Kazakhstan and its people in a virtually held extraordinary meeting on the latest developments in Kazakhstan.

He praised Kazakhstan’s return to stability, as well as Alihan Smailov’s appointment as the country’s new prime minister.

Cavusoglu stated that regional peace depends on a peaceful and stable Kazakhstan.

“Kazakhs also have the good sense to show unity and solidarity in order to find solutions to current problems,” he added.

The Turkish minister emphasized the importance of more regular and institutionalized cooperation among OTC member states in the areas of security and intelligence.

The region is also “the center of geopolitical interest,” according to Cavusoglu.

“We are actors of cooperation and prosperity, not geopolitical competition,” he said, adding that “prosperity, stability, and peace glorify states and nations.”

Azerbaijan is a country in central Asia.

“It is our common responsibility to stand by our Kazakh brothers in these difficult times,” said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

“Azerbaijan supports the earliest possible normalization of the situation in Kazakhstan and the restoration of the rule of law,” Bayramov added.

He emphasized that the use of illegal force and violence to undermine public order and jeopardize fundamental human rights and civil liberties can never be justified, and should be strongly condemned and rejected.

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices in Kazakhstan have more than doubled since January.

2. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency in the country, sparking protests.

He later requested assistance from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a Russian-led military alliance, which dispatched troops to quell the unrest.

Over the next ten days, the troops are expected to leave.