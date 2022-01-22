Turkiye saves 21 asylum seekers who were turned away by Greece.

Asylum seekers rescued off the coast of Greece

IZMIR (Turkey)

After their boat was pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek authorities, Turkish Coast Guard units rescued 21 asylum seekers off the coast of Turkey’s western Izmir province, officials said early Saturday.

It said in a statement that teams rushed to the area after receiving information that a group of asylum seekers was on a lifeboat.

Before being transferred to the provincial migration office, the asylum seekers were rescued and taken to land.

Turkiye and human rights organizations have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of deporting asylum seekers, claiming that it violates humanitarian values and international law by putting the lives of vulnerable migrants, such as women and children, in danger.

Turkiye has long served as a major crossing point for asylum seekers seeking to enter Europe and begin a new life, particularly those fleeing war and persecution.

It already hosts 4 million refugees, more than any other country on the planet, and is enacting new border security measures to prevent a new influx of migrants in a humane manner.

*Merve Berker is the author of this piece.