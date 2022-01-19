Turkiye saves 36 asylum seekers who were turned away by Greece.

Turkiye saves 36 asylum seekers who have been turned away by Greece.

Asylum seekers rescued off the coast of Greece

Turkiye’s BALIKESIR

After their boat was pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek authorities, Turkish Coast Guard units rescued 36 asylum seekers off the coast of Balikesir province, the Coast Guard Command said late Tuesday.

After receiving information that a group of asylum seekers was in a rubber dinghy off the coast of Ayvalik county, coast guard teams rushed to the area, according to a statement.

On Cunda Island, the asylum seekers were brought to the Coast Guard Command Center.

Turkiye and human rights organizations have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of deporting asylum seekers, claiming that it violates humanitarian values and international law by putting the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children, in jeopardy.

Turkiye has long served as a major crossing point for asylum seekers seeking to enter Europe and begin a new life, particularly those fleeing war and persecution.

It already hosts more refugees than any other country on the planet, and is enacting new border security measures to humanely prevent a new influx of migrants.

