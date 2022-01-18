Turkiye saves 73 undocumented migrants off the coast of Western Turkey.

Turkiye saves 73 undocumented migrants off its western coast.

Greek coastal authorities repelled 28 of those rescued.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Turkiye’s Coast Guard Command announced on Monday that it had rescued 73 irregular migrants off the coasts of Mugla and Balikesir provinces.

Twenty of the irregular migrants were rescued off the coast of Bodrum district in Mugla, according to a statement, while 25 were assisted off the coast of Marmaris district.

According to the statement, coast guard units dispatched rescue boats after receiving information that irregular migrants were stranded on rubber boats.

After being rescued and brought to land, the migrants were taken to the provincial migration office.

In addition, the Turkish Coast Guard rescued 28 migrants off the coast of Balikesir province who had been pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek authorities.

Turkiye has long served as a major crossing point for asylum seekers seeking to enter Europe and begin a new life, particularly those fleeing war and persecution.

It already hosts 4 million refugees, more than any other country on the planet, and is enacting new border security measures to prevent a new influx of migrants in a humane manner.