Turkiye saves 79 undocumented migrants who were refused entry into Greece.

Turkiye rescued 79 irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea after being pushed back by Greek coastal authorities, according to sources.

According to a source who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media, coast guard teams rescued 31 asylum seekers in the Aegean Sea off Dalaman district in southwestern Mugla province.

According to another source, 19 more asylum seekers were rescued in the Aegean Sea off the coast of Mugla’s Bodrum district.

According to a statement released by the Turkish Coast Guard Command, 29 irregular migrants were rescued off the coast of Ayvalik district in Balikesir province in western Turkey.

All of the migrants were taken to the local provincial migration office.

According to a separate statement from the Turkish Coast Guard Command, Greek officials pushed back at least 318 irregular migrants during the first four days of 2022, while another 84 were detained.

According to the statement, coast guard teams rescued asylum seekers in rubber boats off the coasts of Karaburun, Cesme, Dikili, and Foca districts in Izmir province.

Turkiye and human rights organizations have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal deportation policy, claiming that it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants such as women and children.

Turkiye has long been a major transit point for asylum seekers hoping to enter Europe and start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

It already hosts 4 million refugees, more than any other country on the planet, and is enacting new border security measures in a humane manner to prevent a new influx of migrants.