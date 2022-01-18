Turkiye sends its condolences to the Afghan earthquake victims.

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck the country’s western region on Monday, killing at least 12 people.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Turkiye expressed its condolences on Tuesday to the families of those killed in Monday’s earthquake in western Afghanistan.

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck the Badghis province of Afghanistan on Monday, killing at least 12 people, including children, and injuring many more.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement wishing the injured a speedy recovery and reiterating that Turkiye is ready to provide any type of humanitarian assistance.