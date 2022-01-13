Turkiye urges Greece to refrain from making “baseless accusations.”

Turkiye urges Greece to refrain from making “baseless allegations.”

The Greek Foreign Ministry rejects the president’s erroneous interpretation of history.

ANKARA (Ankara)

False accusations frequently made by Greece overshadow efforts to establish a sincere and honest dialogue for the resolution of problems between the two countries, according to a spokesman for Turkiye’s Foreign Ministry.

Tanju Bilgic said Ankara regrets the “baseless claims and remarks distorting our recent history,” citing Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou’s recent speech in Athens.

“Greece attempted to invade and occupy Anatolia, and the Greek army committed barbaric crimes against humanity, especially against innocent civilians in the Western Anatolian region,” he said.

In the face of such horrors, Bilgic reminded Greece that it was “obliged to pay a compensation, pursuant to Article 59 of the Lausanne Peace Treaty,” as stated in the Allied Powers Inquiry Commission’s report.

“Such attitudes and behaviors are incompatible with the responsibilities expected of dignitaries of state,” he added.

He continued, “We once again invite our neighbor Greece to adhere to common sense and constructive understanding.”