Turkiye wants to be a global leader in the fight against climate change.

The country’s first climate change committee meets to discuss practical solutions for achieving net-zero and green development goals.

To achieve regional and global leadership in green development, Turkiye must make strong, feasible, and effective decisions, according to the country’s environment, urbanization, and climate change minister, who spoke on Tuesday.

Murat Kurum, speaking at the first meeting of the Climate Change and Adaptation Coordination Committee in the Turkish capital Ankara, said the previous year had been crucial for Turkiye in terms of implementing the 2015 Paris Agreement and bolstering the country’s climate action.

He stated that the committee had met to discuss the fight against climate change and to determine what steps, decisions, and policies should be taken in order to achieve the net-zero and green development goals.

Kurum claims that climate change is the world’s most pressing issue, claiming that it is not only an environmental crisis but also a development issue affecting everything from trade to transportation, industry to food, and energy to education.

He cited the tragic wildfires that raged along Turkey’s southern and western coasts last summer as evidence that 2021 will be a year when the effects of climate change will be most visible.

“Every individual must urgently make environmental protection and preservation a routine of their daily lives,” he said.

“We must all be aware and active participants in Turkiye’s mass mobilization in the fight against climate change.”

He went on to say that, with his ministry’s help, all institutions, universities, research centers, businesses, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) would collaborate to produce “extremely constructive and effective solutions.”

Kurum stated that the Climate Council, which will take place next month, will be extremely important for both Turkiye and the rest of the world, and that online conferences with over 500 participants would showcase exemplary work in the fight against climate change.

During the council, he added, cutting greenhouse gas emissions and adapting the world will be discussed in depth.

According to Kurum, the council will also look into national and international green financing resources, carbon pricing tools, and border carbon regulation.

*Ankara-based writer Dilan Pamuk