Turkiye warns its citizens against visiting Yemen.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Turkiye warned its citizens against visiting Yemen on Monday.

According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry, “due to the current unfavorable security conditions in Yemen, our citizens are advised to refrain from traveling to this country except for mandatory situations.”

“It is recommended that our citizens continue to heed any additional warnings or announcements issued by our Ministry and the Embassy in Sanaa, and in any case be cautious and cautious about their personal safety,” the statement continued.

Since 2014, when the Houthis captured much of the country, including Sanaa, Yemen has been engulfed in violence and instability.

According to UN estimates, a Saudi-led coalition aimed at restoring Yemen’s government has exacerbated the situation, resulting in one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crises, with nearly 80% of the population, or around 30 million people, in need of humanitarian aid and protection, and more than 13 million people in danger of starvation.