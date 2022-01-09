According to a Turkish top diplomat, Turkiye will help Kazakhstan reestablish peace and stability.

The fight against terrorists will continue, according to Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Turkiye hoped Kazakhstan would restore peace soon, according to Mevlut Cavusoglu, speaking at a consultation and evaluation meeting for the Justice and Development (AK) Party in Antalya.

“We will provide all kinds of support for this as Turkiye and the Organization of Turkic States,” he added.

Protests against an increase in the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) have devolved into massive riots across Kazakhstan in the last week.

At least 18 security personnel and 26 protesters have died as a result of the unrest, according to the country’s Interior Ministry.

Cavusoglu stated that Turkiye will “work day and night to neutralize all elements that pose a threat to our country, regardless of where they are in Syria and Iraq” in response to the three Turkish soldiers killed by terrorists on Saturday.

In the border district of Akcakale in the southeastern Sanliurfa province, soldiers were killed by an improvised explosive device (IED).

12 PKKYPG terrorists were killed by Turkish forces in the area later.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralized” to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed, or were apprehended.

Over the course of the PKK’s 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, it has killed nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants, and has been designated as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union.

The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian branch.

This essay was written by Beyza Binnur Donmez.