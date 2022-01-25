Turkiye will be visited by the US special envoy for the Horn of Africa.

WASHINGTON D.C.

According to a State Department statement released Tuesday, US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa David Satterfield will travel to five countries this week, including Turkiye.

According to the statement, “Special Envoy Satterfield will meet with officials from respective governments and key stakeholders to promote democratic civilian rule in Sudan and to support peace and prosperity in the Horn of Africa.”

“This trip comes after he accompanied Assistant Secretary (Molly) Phee on trips to Saudi Arabia, Sudan, and Ethiopia to promote democracy, peace, and stability in the Horn of Africa,” the statement continued.

Between June 2019 and early January, when his successor, Jeff Flake, took office, Satterfield served as US ambassador to Turkiye.