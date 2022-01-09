Turkiye will take new regional initiatives and speed up normalization in 2022, according to officials.

Officials say Turkiye will take new regional initiatives and speed up normalization in 2022.

According to a Turkish presidential spokesman, the country is working on a new mechanism to establish a common, positive agenda with the United States.

ANKARA (Ankara)

With Turkiye recently warming ties with some countries, such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a senior Turkish official predicted that 2022 would see new regional initiatives and expedited normalization efforts.

In an interview with the Turkiye-based magazine Kriter, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin also discussed Turkey’s relations with the United States, saying that the two countries were currently working on a new mechanism to establish a common and positive agenda.

Turkiye’s foreign policy has a “360-degree perspective,” according to Kalin, who noted that factors such as the country’s geography, historical background, and strategic priorities, as well as regional threats, necessitated the country’s having dynamic and multi-dimensional global relations.

“We have important engagements outside of the Western world as a strong NATO ally,” Kalin explained.

Turkiye has boosted trade ties with European nations while also deepening relations with the African continent, he noted.

“Our strong ties with the Central Asian Turkic republics do not prevent us from establishing good relations with Russia,” the Turkish official added.

The locality of Turkiye

Kalin said that issues and crises in Turkiye’s region “seem to persist,” but that Ankara’s potential and ability to intervene as a mediator in such crises with soft and hard power was gradually increasing.

In response to the Syrian crisis, Kalin praised his country’s efforts to combat terrorism and prevent a new refugee influx while securing its border.

“On Syria, we have significant disagreements with countries such as the United States, Russia, and Iran.

Through Syria, each party is attempting to impose its geopolitical agenda on the region and world.

Meanwhile, Turkiye emphasizes the importance of global cooperation through the Geneva and Astana platforms,” he said.

Syria has been engulfed in civil war since the Bashar al-Assad regime repressed pro-democracy protesters in early 2011.

According to UN estimates, hundreds of thousands of people have died and over ten million have been displaced.

“It is unthinkable for us to remain ignorant of regional issues,” he said, adding that Turkiye must consider peace, security, stability, and prosperity from a broad perspective.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.