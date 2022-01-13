Turkiye’s AI strategy steering committee held its first meeting.

Last August, the country drafted its National Artificial Intelligence Strategy (2021-2025).

The Turkish vice president announced on Thursday that Turkiye will launch a new support channel for artificial intelligence initiatives in the coming days.

“In the coming days, our Industry and Technology Ministry will announce the Artificial Intelligence Ecosystem Incentive Call,” Fuat Oktay said at the first meeting of the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy Steering Committee in Ankara.

“We are preparing for a near future in which artificial intelligence will be used efficiently and safely in many areas, from production and defense to health, and from energy to finance,” Oktay continued.

Turkiye’s data mine, he said, was created through the “Digital Turkiye” initiative.

Oktay said that with the rapid rise of groundbreaking technologies, a radical transformation process has occurred in all areas of life, pointing out that the data mine has started to be brought into the economy with domestic and national artificial intelligence and applications.

According to the Global Artificial Intelligence Impact Index, artificial intelligence will account for roughly (dollar)16 trillion in the global economy by 2030, according to Oktay.

Turkiye prepared the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy (2021-2025) in August to establish a roadmap for the country’s artificial intelligence research.

The strategy sets a goal of increasing artificial intelligence’s contribution to GDP to 5% by 2025, as well as the number of jobs in the field to 50,000.