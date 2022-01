Turkiye’s foreign minister speaks on the phone with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Turkiye’s Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, spoke with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg by phone on Wednesday.

Cavusoglu and Stoltenberg exchanged views ahead of the NATO foreign ministers’ meeting on Friday and the NATO-Russia Council meeting on January, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Meeting with the Senegalese Minister of the Interior

Cavusoglu also met with Antoine Felix Abdoulaye Diome, Senegal’s Interior Minister.

“We discussed our bilateral cooperation, particularly counter-terrorism and our commercial relations,” Cavusoglu said on Twitter.