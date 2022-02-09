Turkiye’s foreign minister speaks with the Taliban’s acting top diplomat over the phone.

Turkiye’s foreign minister talks on the phone with the Taliban’s acting top diplomat.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan receives get-well wishes from Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister, who expresses gratitude for the charity train.

ANKARA (Turkey)

According to information obtained from Turkiye’s Foreign Ministry, Turkiye’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke by phone with Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Wednesday.

During the conversation, Muttaqi sent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan well wishes and thanked him for a special charity train carrying 750 tons of emergency supplies from Turkiye that arrived this week.

“We are particularly concerned about the news regarding the disappearance of some women activists in Afghanistan,” Cavusoglu said, emphasizing the importance of forming a government with broad participation for stability and peace in Afghanistan.

He also stressed the importance of girls’ education, saying, “We are following the positive steps taken in Afghanistan in this regard.”

The latest developments in the negotiations for the operation of airports in Afghanistan, including Kabul International Airport, in partnership with Turkiye and Qatar, were also discussed during the conversation.

Cavusoglu discussed bilateral relations and the situation in Afghanistan with his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov in a separate phone call.