Turkiye’s global role and push to improve world order are explored in a new book by its communications director.

Turkiye’s global role and push to improve global order are explored in a new book by its communications director.

Turkiye as a Stabilizing Power in a Turbulent Age examines Turkiye’s role in the international system as well as the challenges it faces.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Fahrettin Altun, Turkiye’s Communications Director, has written a new book about the country’s role in the global world order.

“A concise yet detailed analysis of Turkiye’s foreign policy in the context of civil wars, humanitarian tragedies, and structural changes taking place in Turkiye’s neighborhood,” says Turkiye as a Stabilizing Power in an Age of Turmoil.

Academica Press, which has offices in London and Washington, DC, published the book in English.

It examines Turkiye’s role in the global system over the last two decades and the challenges it has faced, laying out President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s basic foreign policy parameters.

Altun stresses the importance of a new approach while criticizing the existing global system and institutions for failing to address “pressing problems, emerging challenges, and regional and international conflicts.”

In the face of a collapsing global order, worsening humanitarian crises, and rising violence, Turkiye has steadfastly advocated for international cooperation and “adopted a more proactive foreign policy with the goal of ending long-standing international disputes while avoiding the trap of unilateralism,” according to the book.

Altun also gives “insights into Turkiye’s perspectives on the situation in Cyprus, the Syrian civil war, the future of Iraq, Iran’s nuclear ambitions, the Arab Spring, and the Libyan conflict,” according to the book.

Turkiye’s communications director has wrapped up his latest presentation by explaining why the country is pushing for reforms at international organizations like the UN and NATO.

Altun has also shed light on how Turkiye has responded to a growing number of new challenges, such as populism, far-right extremism, and Islamophobia.