Turkiye’s parliament is visited by Turkish and Azerbaijani military veterans.

Officials say Turkiye and Azerbaijan are brothers with unbreakable ties.

ANKARA (Turkey)

On Thursday, military veterans from Turkey and Azerbaijan paid a visit to Turkiye’s parliament building in the capital, Ankara.

“Turkey and Azerbaijan are brothers.”

In the Karabakh war, Turkiye stood by Azerbaijan, assisting it in reclaiming occupied territories from Armenia,” Emin Hasanli, a member of Azerbaijan’s Council of State Support to NGOs, told reporters at the Turkish parliament.

He described visiting a parliament founded by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the Turkish Republic’s founder, as an honor.

“We are always with Turkiye,” says the narrator.

“The power of Turkiye is the power of Azerbaijan,” an official stated.

The veterans also toured parts of the parliament building that were bombed during the failed coup attempt on July 15, 2016, orchestrated by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen.

The veterans were accompanied on their visit by Olcay Kilavuz, a Turkish lawmaker from the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), who said the unity and solidarity of Ankara and Baku gives hope to all ethnic Turks around the world.

“We are one country with two states.”

“Our brotherhood, unity, and solidarity will endure indefinitely,” he declared.

“The problems of Azerbaijan are our problems.”

He declared, “Their happiness is our happiness.”