Turkiye’s parliament speaker demands concrete measures to combat racism and Islamophobia.

ANKARA (Turkey)

On Monday, the speaker of Turkiye’s parliament called for concrete measures to combat racism, Islamophobia, and xenophobia.

“Today, we are all concerned about the disturbing rise of racism, xenophobia, Islamophobia, and hate speech around the world, and the grave threat it poses to the peace and harmony of our societies,” Mustafa Sentop said in a virtual meeting of MIKTA Parliamentary Speakers.

Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Turkey, and Australia formed MIKTA in 2013.

In the last 20 years, Islamophobia, according to Sentop, has become one of the most prevalent forms of racism.

“As a result, I call on all members of our legislatures to take concrete steps to combat discrimination, racism, Islamophobia, and hate speech,” he added.

“As the current chairman of the OIC Parliamentary Union, I believe that it is important for the international community to recognize and commemorate this day in terms of our common struggle against this danger,” Sentop said, recalling that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) declared March 15 as the International Day of Solidarity against Islamophobia.