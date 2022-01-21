Turkiye’s parliament speaker holds talks in the United Arab Emirates.

Mustafa Sentop meets with the UAE’s deputy prime minister to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

Mustafa Sentop, the Speaker of the Turkish Parliament, met in Abu Dhabi on Thursday with Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the UAE’s deputy prime minister and interior minister, to discuss bilateral relations.

Sentop and Al-Nahyan discussed their expectations for bilateral relations with the help of a Turkish parliamentary delegation.

During the meeting, both parties expressed a desire to strengthen commercial and economic ties.

Sentop emphasized the two countries’ deep historical ties, saying that both countries desired close relations and cooperation, and that UAE authorities were eager to develop ties with Turkiye.

Sentop then flew to Dubai for Expo 2020, where he visited the Turkish, Emirati, and Azerbaijani pavilions.

Sentop said the two countries’ existing relations would soon be taken to a much higher level, speaking to reporters in Abu Dhabi later on Thursday.

According to Sentop, Turkiye and the UAE can cooperate in a variety of areas, including commerce and the economy, and the two countries have the potential to contribute to regional peace through cooperation.

Sentop arrived in the United Arab Emirates late Wednesday.

As part of his official visit to the UAE, he had bilateral and inter-delegational talks with Saqr Ghobash, the head of the UAE’s Federal National Council.

In mid-February, Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to pay an official visit to the UAE.

*This article was written by Zehra Nur Duz.