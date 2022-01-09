Turkiye’s Uyghurs have filed a criminal complaint against China alleging crimes against humanity.

At the Istanbul Court of Justice, families, including volunteer Turkish lawyers, protest.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

On Tuesday, Uyghurs in Turkiye demanded the closure of Chinese “concentration camps” and filed a criminal complaint accusing Chinese officials in the Xinjiang Autonomous Region, also known as East Turkestan, of genocide and other crimes.

Uyghur families gathered at the Istanbul Court of Justice in Caglayan, Istanbul, with banners reading “Where are our families?” and “China, free my brother.”

During the protest, photographs of Chinese officials against whom criminal complaints had been filed were laid on the ground.

After submitting the petition to the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, volunteer lawyers Gulden Sonmez, Rumeysa Kabaoglu, and Muhammet Furkan Yun demanded the camps be closed.

A statement from a news conference claimed that in addition to Uyghurs, crimes against Turkish citizens were brought to the judiciary under the framework of universal jurisdiction based on the Turkish Penal Code.

The prosecutor’s office received 112 reports, including Chinese political officials, “concentration camp” directors, police officers, domestic security personnel, and administrators.

As complainants, 19 people from East Turkestan appear, including nine Turkish citizens.

Despite being a Turkish citizen, Medina Nazimi, a Uyghur, said her sister Mevlide Hilal has been imprisoned in a Chinese camp for four years.

“The Chinese government refuses to share information.

The Chinese government sets up a concentration camp and tortures its citizens.

I am unable to remain silent in the face of the persecution that is occurring there.

All women and children deserve justice.

This genocide must be brought to a halt.

“I have faith in Turkish justice,” Nazimi stated.

“I have been in Turkey since 2016,” said Nur Muhammet Uygur, another Uyghur.

My family hasn’t contacted me.

My father has died, and his home has been sealed as well.

My ethnicity is Turkic Uyghur.

As a result, we demand that the minister of justice, prosecutors, and judges act in accordance with the law.”

Mafiret Emin, a university student, claims that she hasn’t heard from her family in five years.

“We came here under the impression that Turkish law applied to us.

We’ve come because the Turkish government can’t stay silent any longer.

Please don’t say that.

