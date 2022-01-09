Turkmenistan’s president has ordered the extinguishment of a flaming tourist attraction.

Turkmenistan’s president has ordered the destruction of a fiery tourist attraction.

The crater is a popular tourist attraction in Turkmenistan, but little is known about its origins.

Turkmenistan is attempting to put out a decades-old fire in a desert crater known as the “Gateway to Hell.”

President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov stated that he wished to extinguish the fires for environmental and health reasons, as well as increase the country’s gas exports.

The crater, which is 70 meters wide and 20 meters deep, is located in Turkmenistan’s vast Karakum desert and is one of the country’s most popular tourist attractions.

Despite its popularity among visitors, the crater’s origins are unknown.

It was formed in the 1960s, but only set alight two decades later, according to local geologists.

Some believe it was formed when a Soviet drilling operation went wrong in the 1970s, and workers set the crater on fire to stop the gas from spreading.

Mr Berdymukhamedov told officials to “find a solution to extinguish the fire” in a television address.

“We are losing valuable natural resources for which we could make significant profits and use them to improve the wellbeing of our people,” he said, adding that the crater “has a negative impact on both the environment and the health of the people living nearby.”

Mr Berdymukhamedov has tried before; in 2010, he unsuccessfully instructed experts to find a way to put out the fire.

In 2020, a video of Mr Berdymukhamedov lifting a gold bar during a cabinet meeting as the country prepared to host the International Weightlifting Federation World Championships made headlines.

The bizarre scene, which was broadcast on state TV channel Altyn Asyr and shared by Radio Free Liberty’s Turkmen language service, shows the autocratic ruler receiving applause from ministers as he lifts a gold bar above his head.

The president has also demonstrated his ability to DJ, write books, and ride horses; he even opened Turkmenistan’s first golf course and promptly hit a ‘hole in one.’

Since 2007, when he took over from life-long president Saparmyrat Niyazov, the strongman leader has ruled the former Soviet country of just over 5 million people.

Human Rights Watch has long expressed concern about his leadership, stating, “Turkmenistan remains an extremely repressive country.”

All fundamental rights and freedoms, including freedoms of association, expression, and religion, are severely curtailed by the government.”

Thousands of dissidents are said to have been imprisoned by him, with some never being found.

