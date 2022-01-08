Turkmenistan’s president orders the ‘Gateway to Hell’ to be closed.

Turkmenistan’s president orders that the ‘Gateway to Hell’ be decommissioned.

The crater is a popular tourist attraction in Turkmenistan, but its origins are unknown.

Turkmenistan is attempting to put out a decades-old fire in a desert crater known as the “Gateway to Hell.”

President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov stated that he wished to put out the fires for environmental and health reasons, as well as to boost the country’s gas exports.

The crater, which is 70 meters wide and 20 meters deep, is located in Turkmenistan’s vast Karakum desert and is one of the country’s most popular tourist destinations.

Despite its popularity among visitors, the crater’s origins are unknown.

It was formed in the 1960s, but only set ablaze two decades later, according to local geologists.

Some believe it was formed when a Soviet drilling operation went wrong in the 1970s, and operators purposefully set fire to the crater to stop the gas from spreading.

Mr Berdymukhamedov ordered officials to “find a solution to extinguish the fire” in a television address.

“We are losing valuable natural resources for which we could make significant profits and use them to improve the wellbeing of our people,” he said, adding that the crater “has a negative impact on both the environment and the health of the people living nearby.”

Mr Berdymukhamedov has attempted to put out the fire before; in 2010, he unsuccessfully instructed experts to find a way to do so.

Mr Berdymukhamedov also made headlines in 2020 when a video of him lifting a gold bar during a cabinet meeting as Kazakhstan prepared to host the International Weightlifting Federation World Championships surfaced.

The bizarre scene, which was broadcast on state TV channel Altyn Asyr and shared by Radio Free Liberty’s Turkmen language service, shows the autocratic ruler receiving applause from ministers as he lifts a gold bar above his head.

The president has also demonstrated his ability to DJ, write books, and ride horses; he even opened Turkmenistan’s first golf course and promptly shot a ‘hole in one.’

Since replacing life-long president Saparmyrat Niyazov in 2007, the strongman leader has ruled the former Soviet country of just over 5 million people.

Human Rights Watch has long expressed concern about his leadership, stating, “Turkmenistan remains an extremely repressive country.”

All fundamental rights and freedoms, such as freedom of association, expression, and religion, are severely restricted by the government.”

Thousands of dissidents are said to have been imprisoned by him, some of whom have never been found.

