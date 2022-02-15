Turkmenistan’s ruling party nominates the president’s son to run for president.

The ruling Democratic Party of Turkmenistan chose Serdar Berdimuhamedov at its 9th extraordinary congress.

Turkmenistan’s ASHGABAT

According to local sources, Turkmenistan’s ruling party has fielded President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow’s son to run in presidential elections scheduled for March 12.

Serdar Berdimuhamedov is the Council of Ministers’ deputy chairman.

Serdar was nominated for the position of president at the ruling Democratic Party of Turkmenistan’s 9th extraordinary congress.

“If I am elected president, I assure you that I will work for the people of our country, based on the heritage and principles of our ancestors, our country,” he said, thanking the congress members.

“My main goal is to develop our state and ensure the prosperity of our people,” he said.